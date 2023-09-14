Garden stage ready for Sakura Matsuri

Meticulous preparations are coming together for one Cowra's most iconic events, Sakura Matsuri, to be staged at the Cowra Japanese Garden on Saturday, September 23.
A team of gardeners led by Head Gardener, Matt Rush, have been planning and working for months to ensure the Garden presents itself in all its colourful glory for the Festival.
Sakura Matsuri (Cherry Blossom Festival) showcases Japanese culture through a range of activities and demonstrations including music, martial arts, archery, bonsai and of course the iconic tea ceremony of Japan.
On the Bonsho Stage you will see cultural performances from the Torsion Youth Choreographic Ensemble, hear from the Sydney Sakura Choir and the Cowra Vocal Ensemble, be treated to performances by soprano, Misako Piper, see traditional dance by Junko Hirabayashi, be thrilled by Japanese Sword demonstrations by Battodo and entertained by the ever popular crowd favourite, Taiko Drummers.
The Koi Arena will host traditional Japanese martial arts demonstrations presented by Kumiai-Rye Martial Arts, Orange Aikido and of course Sumo Wrestling by the Australian Sumo Federation.
In the Cultural Centre you will find demonstrations of Ikebana which is Japanese Floristry, while the tea house will host Kimono demonstrations and the Yukata dress up and photo pop-up booth. In the Education Centre Urasenke will perform the traditional Japanese Tea ceremony.
Kyudo - Japanese Archery demonstrations will be an event not to be missed and can be found at the rear of the gardens. Also in that area you will find Shakuhachi performances of the Japanese Bamboo Flute and Origami demonstrations and workshop.
In the Kids Corner there Kumiai-Ryu martial art activities and a new attraction this year, Yoyo Tsuri, which is Japanese water balloon yoyo. There will be many other workshops, food stalls and demonstrations, to find out more contact the Japanese Garden on 63412233. tickets available on the day or book online with trybooking.com.
