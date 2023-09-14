Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Garden stage ready for Sakura Matsuri

By Debbie Evans
September 14 2023 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head Gardener at the Japanese Garden, Matt Rush, says the full program of activities planned for Sakura Matsuri next weekend will have something to entertain everyone.
Head Gardener at the Japanese Garden, Matt Rush, says the full program of activities planned for Sakura Matsuri next weekend will have something to entertain everyone.

Meticulous preparations are coming together for one Cowra's most iconic events, Sakura Matsuri, to be staged at the Cowra Japanese Garden on Saturday, September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.