Cowra's PlusOne brothers help to launch Parkes Elvis Festival's 2024 program

Christine Little
Christine Little
Updated September 12 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 3:30pm
The 2024 program for the Parkes Elvis Festival has been launched and there to witness the annual occasion were Cowra's PlusOne brothers.

