Busta returns for dachshund title defense

By Cara Kemp
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:56am, first published September 12 2023 - 2:25pm
Corey, Emily, and Busta.
The excitement is building for the upcoming Cowra Harness and Family Fun Day, set to kick off this Sunday at Cowra Showground. The highly anticipated Dachshund Races will return again this year. All eyes are on last year's champions, Emily Beath Pearce and her trusty companion, Busta, ready to compete for a consecutive year.

