Busta returns for dachshund title defense

The excitement is building for the upcoming Cowra Harness and Family Fun Day, set to kick off this Sunday at Cowra Showground. The highly anticipated Dachshund Races will return again this year. All eyes are on last year's champions, Emily Beath Pearce and her trusty companion, Busta, ready to compete for a consecutive year.
Gates open at 11:30 am, ushering in a day filled with thrilling races, lively entertainment, and an array of market stalls. The festivities launch with a dynamic live performance by Josh Petty. Over at the race track, the action starts at 11.45 am with the eagerly anticipated First Mini Trot Race.
At noon, Mayor Bill West will welcome the crowd at the Presentation Area. The inaugural heat of the Dachshund Race, generously sponsored by JD Welding Cowra, starts behind the Rotary Canteen.
Harness races hit the track at 1:03 pm. Simultaneously, young talents showcase their skills in various races near the presentation area. The second mini trot race kicks off at this time.
At 1:34 pm, the second harness race and the second heat of the Dachshund Race, generously sponsored by North Cowra Veterinary Surgery, take place.
The afternoon continues with race three for the harness events at 2:09 pm. The highly anticipated Best Dressed Dachshund and Owner will be crowned at the secretaries' office. Simultaneously, the third mini trot race begins.
There is also many more events planned for the day, don't miss this thrilling day.
Best of all, entry is entirely free!
Join the entertainment at Cowra Showground for an unforgettable day of activities and competition.
