Farms take action to preserve woodland

By Landcare
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:53am, first published September 12 2023 - 11:09am
Enhancement with a reminant patch of critically endangered White Box, Yellow Box, Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland.
If you're a resident of the Cowra/Canowindra region with remnant woodland on your farm, and you're eager to safeguard or enhance it, we encourage you to reach out.

