Farms take action to preserve woodland

If you're a resident of the Cowra/Canowindra region with remnant woodland on your farm, and you're eager to safeguard or enhance it, we encourage you to reach out.
There are various activities you can engage in, such as controlling weeds, enlarging woodland patches, and reuniting fragmented remnants.
Some activities you might like to undertake could include:
Other options include fencing off patches for strategic grazing, implementing suitable grazing practices, and supplementary planting.
If your remnant area aligns with Box Gum Grassy Woodland, we can offer funding support. If you're uncertain about your patch type, our project officer is available for discussion and guidance.
Connect with Tracee via midlachlanlandcare@gmail.com before September 30, 2023, expressing your interest and including your nearest town.
Alternatively, call her at 0417 799 425.
Together, we can make a difference in preserving the critically endangered White Box, Yellow Box, Blakely's Red Gum Grassy Woodland.
This initiative has been made possible through the support of the NSW Government via the NSW Environmental Trust, emphasising collaborative efforts between Government bodies, the community, non-government organisations, and industry stakeholders.
We're enthusiastic about embarking on remarkable projects in the coming year and look forward to hearing from you soon!
In addition, please note that by participating in this initiative, you're not only contributing to the preservation of a critical ecological community but also becoming part of a wider network of like-minded individuals and organisations. The exchange of knowledge and experiences among participants fosters a stronger, more resilient environment.
Rest assured, your efforts will have a lasting impact on the landscape, benefitting not only the present but also future generations. Let's work together to ensure the enduring vitality of our natural heritage.
