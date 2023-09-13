Restless Sleep
September 14
'Restless Sleep' hosted by Rosnay Organic, 510 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Rosnay Organic is hosting work by local artist Linda Chant. You and your friends are invited to the opening, artist talk, wine and nibbles, 2nd September at 6pm. The show continues throughout September.
Scenic Canola Flights
September 14 - October 10
Take a scenic flight with Fly Oz and enjoy the picturesque birds eye views our countryside has to offer. Flight options include: 30 min 45 min 60min and 90 mins. Please select your preferred Date and Fly Oz Cowra will be in touch with you to arrange the flight time.
Cowra Anglican Book Fair
September 14 -16
Due to popular requests, the Cowra Anglican Book Fair is now being held three times a year and the second Book Fair this year will be on three days. It will be open at the Anglican Parish Hall from 8.39 to 2pm on Thursday and Friday and from 8.30 to 1 pm on Saturday.
Dick & Shann Live At The Cowra Bowling Club
September 15
The Father & Daughter Duo, Dick & Shann will be returning to the Cowra Bowling Club & performing live on Friday the 15th of September from 8PM! Relax & have a few refreshing drinks paired with amazing live entertainment here at the Cowra Bowling Club!
Fly Oz 10th Anniversary
September 15
We are celebrating our ten-year anniversary and would love to have you join us! Fly Oz has come a long way in its ten years of operation. We'll be hosting a BBQ on Friday, September 15th, to commemorate this occasion.
Cowra Community Markets
September 16
Looking for sometime to do this weekend? Pop on down to the Cowra Community Markets held every third Saturday at Sid Kallas Oval from 8am.
Cowra Canola Tours 2023
September 16
Be transported to our fields of Gold with Ideal Tours where you will be shown into a large field of Canola with an opportunity to take photos and immerse yourself in the beauty of the regions stunning landscape. You will be given an Info pack with detail about the production of Canola and when the tour is complete, you will be offered a wine tasting experience back at the Cowra Visitor Information Centre (18+) where you will be able to sample several of Cowra's local wines.
Bonsai Workshop with Cath Duncan
September 16
Bonsai workshop dates for the rest of 2023 are now up for you to book head. Join Bonsai expert Cath Duncan and learn to pot up, shape and train your very own Bonsai. $50 per person with all materials included.
Singles Party
September 16
Back by popular demand with new games, new fun 'activities' and new cocktails on the menu. This will have an 80th theme, with Music, decorations and vibe of the 80's "-)This is not just for singles, its for anyone up for a party.
World Peace Day
September 19
Join the Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell Association and the Cowra Youth Council in celebrating World Peace Day, on the 19th of September. For more information, you can contact the Cowra Council on 02 6340 2000 or email at council@cowra.nsw.gov.au or visit their website at www.cowracouncil.com.au/Cowra-Council
