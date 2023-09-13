Be transported to our fields of Gold with Ideal Tours where you will be shown into a large field of Canola with an opportunity to take photos and immerse yourself in the beauty of the regions stunning landscape. You will be given an Info pack with detail about the production of Canola and when the tour is complete, you will be offered a wine tasting experience back at the Cowra Visitor Information Centre (18+) where you will be able to sample several of Cowra's local wines.