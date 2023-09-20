Epic Forbes Cup showdown

As football enthusiasts gear up for the highly anticipated Forbes Challenge Cup, Forbes is set to come alive with a flurry of activities on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23.
The event promises a showcase of remarkable talent from regional towns including Forbes, Parkes, Grenfell, and Cowra.
The Lineup:
Western Sydney Wanderers Women FC vs. Canberra United Women FC
The main event, featuring the Western Sydney Wanderers Women FC taking on Canberra United Women FC, promises an exhilarating match-up that will undoubtedly be the highlight of the two-day event.
Promoting A-League Soccer in Regional Areas
The Forbes Challenge Cup is more than just a football event.
It's an initiative to bring the excitement of A-League soccer games to regional areas.
This endeavor not only offers fans a chance to witness top-tier football but also highlights the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in the world of sports.
For those looking to be part of this football extravaganza, contact Doug McKenzie at 0412 287 810 for more information.
The Forbes Challenge Cup promises not just top-tier football action, but also an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the sport they love.
With regional talent on display and the buzz of excitement in the air, this event is sure to be a memorable experience for all involved.
