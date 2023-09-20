Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Epic Forbes Cup showdown

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
September 20 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Epic Forbes Cup showdown
Epic Forbes Cup showdown

As football enthusiasts gear up for the highly anticipated Forbes Challenge Cup, Forbes is set to come alive with a flurry of activities on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.