No Special Rate Variation on the horizon for Cowra

There's no Special Rate Variation (SRV) on the horizon for Cowra ratepayers.
In what will be music to the ears of Cowra ratepayers mayor Bill West told the Cowra Guardian "Council is not considering a Special Rate Variation at this time" despite surrounding Councils signalling their intention to do so.
Applications are made through IPART which this year approved applications from 17 NSW councils.
As an example of the increase ratepayers impacted can face, one of those council's Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, was granted permission, to increase its general income by 18.0% per year (including the rate peg) for the next three years, for a cumulative increase of 64.3% over this period, through a permanent special variation.
Cr West believes the financial difficulties being faced by local government could easily be alleviated, to some extent, if the funding it received from the Federal Government is increased.
He has repeatedly called on the Federal Government to increase its funding of local government to one per cent of all tax income collected.
To make matters worse for local government it has, for decades, had to endure cost shifting from consecutive NSW State governments.
"We're not considering any Special Rate Variations at this time, but we know others around us are," Cr West said.
"From our perspective we need to look at all of our operations and services we provide before we start talking about Special Rate Variations but we know further down the track it could become more difficult and may come into consideration.
"Across the broader landscape we know that a number of councils are in the position where they need to go down the path of a Special Rate Variation. This is not because of bad management or poor performances.
"Most have good (financial) reports. It's just a lack of income.
"When you have rate pegging at 3.9 per cent this year for Cowra with inflation at 6 per cent. We had a suggested 0.7 per cent rate peg last year which got increased to 2.7 per cent, it's not rocket science that Councils are struggling to make ends meet just like mums and dads and the household budget.
"Given the cost of fuel and energy, building cost increases, it's easy to understand that it has become more difficult, just in the short term.
"Rate pegging, it is a false premise to think the State Government is protecting ratepayers by imposing rate pegging.
"What they're doing is making it more difficult for councils to survive and provide the services the community wants."
Adding to Council woes is cost shifting.
"In some cases 50 per cent of the rate pegging increase went back to the state government for the emergency services levy," Cr West said.
"We need the emergency services but putting the hand in local government's pockets is not helping local communities.
"Cost shifting has been an issue way back.
"These things do not help at all and continue to squeeze the capacity of local government.
"Cost shifting will probably always remain in some form, but it needs to be watched and controlled," Cr West said
To avoid SRV's Cr West has continued his called for the Federal Government to increase its funding of local government and said rate pegging needs to be seriously looked at.
"We need to get the 0.53 per cent of Federal taxation revenue which goes to local government now increased to one per cent," Cr West said.
"To put that in context local government collects about 3.5 per cent of national tax. The federal government collects over 80 per cent.
"Local government is providing jobs and services. Look at what local government provides, your roads, your rubbish service, sewer, water, your airport and cemetery.
"But we tend to forget council's our size are employing 180 to 200 people. If you begin to cut services you're looking at jobs and therefore the local economy.
"Local Government NSW and all councils are saying the same, give us that one per cent," Cr West said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.