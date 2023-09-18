Community invited to celebrate 60 years of the Cowra Art Group

The Cowra Art Group are celebrating their 60th birthday on Sunday, September 24 and they're inviting the community to join their celebrations.
The group will be hosting an open house from 10:30am at their newly refurbished rooms at the Little Gallery (located next to the Cowra Visitors Centre).
While at the open house, there will be a cake cutting celebration and cake stall.
Community members are then invited to join the Cowra Art Group for lunch at Club Cowra at 1:30pm.
Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by email to cagsecretary2020@outlook.com with the number attending for lunch.
