Two youths charged following pursuit in stolen car

Two youths will be facing court today, September 7, for charges following a pursuit with police in a stolen car in the state's central west overnight.
About 2.45am today, officers attached to Central west Police District were patrolling Cargo Road, Cargo, 35km south west of Orange, when they sighted a Nissan Tiida.
The vehicle had been reportedly stolen from a home in Cowra overnight and was driving in excess of the sign posted speed limit.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, travelling into Orange and through local streets before stopping outside the police station, where the occupants, four teenage boys, were arrested.
They were escorted to Orange Police Station.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit, drive dangerously and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, intimidate police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm and breach of bail.
The two boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court today.
Two boys, aged 14, were later released pending further inquiries.
