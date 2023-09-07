Magpies decision to withdraw from first grade vindicated

It hasn't been a dominant performance throughout the season but the Cowra Magpies reserve grade side is into the grand final of the Peter McDonald Premiership.
After finishing minor premiers in the Group 10 side of the competition the Magpies swept aside Dubbo Macquarie and then the Blayney Bears to make their way into this weekend's decider against Dubbo CYMS.
The Magpies and Dubbo CYMS have not met previously this season.
For Magpies president Marc McLeish and his committee the decision to withdraw the club from the first grade competition in April this year has now been vindicated.
Announcing the decision to withdraw from first grade in April McLeish said the club found it too difficult to attract players.
"We just can't attract anyone to play footy for us when they're going to be paid minimum wage and paying maximum rent," McLeish told the Cowra Guardian at the time.
He said the pressure of travel within the Peter McDonald Premiership was also a factor.
"Not to mention the level of competition. Our fringe players just don't have the time or aren't wanting to put in the time and effort that keeps their bodies up to the level to safely play in that competition," he said.
Those fringe players stuck with the Magpies and now have a shot at a Peter McDonald Premiership title, something that would be special to the club with the competition named in honour of one of Cowra's favourite sons.
"We didn't go in with the intention of fielding a first grade team in reserve grade and that is evident in the results, we dropped a few games early, worked hard and got ourselves into a winning pattern," McLeish said.
"We didn't just start from scratch as a dominant team of the competiton."
Cowra suffered early season losses at the hands of the Blayney Bears, Bathurst St Pats and Lithgow Workies.
"One of the better things I've seen from the team in the latter half of the year is their discipline and how they are sticking to the game plan" McLeish said.
"They've really got the mistakes out of the football which was a shining point of their win (against Blayney) on Sunday.
"They were mistake free and clinical," McLeish said.
With 11 minutes remaining in last Sunday's grand final qualifier the Magpies were 40-0 up over the Blayney Bears.
Blayney only put points on the board when the Magpies started to rest players and rotate their bench with the game well and truly in their keeping.
"We just basically threw the bench out, but that was a good move from (coach) Picky's point of view.
"With no disrespect to those guys coming off the bench. If you're going to win comps your bench has to know how to play," McLeish said.
The Magpies go into Sunday's premiership game carrying a few injuries but McLeish doesn't expect any of the team's regulars will miss the game, which will mark the club's first reserve grade title since 2009 if they are successful.
"We've got a few niggling injuries but the blokes that have them have been carrying them through most of season and have been managing them really well so I don't think it will be a problem.
"We'll hit the grand final as we have every game in the second half of the season."
McLeish praised the side for the manner in which they have gelled as the season has progressed, crediting this to much of its success.
"They're enjoying each others company. They're a good group, there's no bullshit, no niggle. It's just been fun to be around to be honest," he said.
While praising the side and the club McLeish also spoke glowingly about the support Cowra has shown.
"The support from the town, particularly the business sector has always been great," he said.
"To develop a culture, particularly with the changes that are probably coming to the club in the next 12 months, we need everyone on the same page.
"We need everyone to buy in to what we are trying to achieve.
"Already a lot of the blokes who are away are talking to us. And a few blokes that have wanted to retire will be able to next year without feeling any pressure," McLeish said.
