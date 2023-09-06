Fly Oz owner guest speaker

On Saturday the Central West branch of Graduate Women NSW hosted a dinner at the Cowra Services Club with Lyn Gray as the guest speaker.
This dinner was the fundraising event to support the HSC Scholarships which the group award each year to girls who are furthering their education after the HSC.
Jenni Fagan welcomed everyone to the dinner and invited Annette Udall to introduce our guest speaker.
Lyn spoke on her journey from Primary school teacher to avid aviator, who has gained some of the highest awards and accolades as an instructor.
Mayor Bill West moved a vote of thanks, thanking Lyn for bringing her business to Cowra and the Graduate Women for providing assistance and encouragement to the young women in their careers. Lyn had generously donated a tourist flight as the main raffle prize which was won by David Delaney, second prize was won by Joan Hurst and a third draw went to Anne Francis.
