Meet our Magpie squad for the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final

The Cowra Magpies line up for a minute's silence during a game at Sid Kallas Oval this season.
Cowra Magpies Reserve Grade booked their spot in this weekend's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final against Dubbo CYMS with an emphatic win over the Blayney Bears last weekend.
Coach Will Ingram has graciously provided us with concise player profiles for his squad, with the exception of himself - we put that together ourselves.
Winger, Christopher Wilson:
- A team player who consistently makes the right decisions.
- Reliable and selfless.
Five-Eighth, Thomas Rose:
- Emerging as a team leader and elevating his game.
- Significant growth in his position this year.
- Vital for the team's style of play.
Captain and Prop, Will Ingram:
- Adds experience and leadership.
- Known for his unwavering dedication.
- Possesses excellent direction and a deep understanding of the game plan.
- Exhibits strong leadership qualities.
- A hard-working player who doesn't shy away from his responsibilities.
- Dominant in attack, commanding the opponent's attention.
- A defensive force to be reckoned with.
Second Row, Stephen Ingram:
- Known for his physicality and consistent performance.
- Highly underrated and puts in tremendous effort on the field.
- An unpredictable player capable of surprising moves.
- Reliable and committed, always present at training.
- Puts the team's interests first.
- Consistently delivers maximum effort and maintains a positive attitude.
- A solid worker who efficiently executes his role, providing the forwards with well-deserved breaks.
- Stepped up his game admirably this year, handling challenges with poise.
- Selflessly does whatever is necessary for the team's success.
- Brings immense energy and an aggressive playing style, never backing down from a challenge.
- Highly reliable and hardworking, known for uplifting his teammates when needed.