Meet our Magpie squad for the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final

Cara Kemp
Cara Kemp
Updated September 6 2023 - 9:18am, first published September 5 2023 - 11:12am
The Cowra Magpies line up for a minute's silence during a game at Sid Kallas Oval this season.
The Cowra Magpies line up for a minute's silence during a game at Sid Kallas Oval this season.

Cowra Magpies Reserve Grade booked their spot in this weekend's Peter McDonald Premiership grand final against Dubbo CYMS with an emphatic win over the Blayney Bears last weekend.

