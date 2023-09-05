Cowra Bowling Club hosting the Rise Foundation

Cowra Bowling Club are bringing "Rise Foundation to Cowra on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 11 and 12, 2023.
Cowra Bowling Club secretary manager Marc Eisenhauer said the Rise Foundation will be at the club to raise awareness on the link between physical health and mental health.
Over the two days the club has organised a program, with Rise, which it is offering both Cowra High and St Raphael's High and the community.
The program includes:
The Rise Foundation works with Queensland Police, Anytime Fitness, Surfing Australian, ANZ Bank, Qantas and the NSW Government.
Founded by Australia Day Award winner and qualified mental health trainer Ben Higgs, Rise and the team use evidence based technical expertise and personal insights through lived experience to up skill businesses, communities and individuals in suicide prevention and mental health wellbeing.
"Mental health is everyone's business, with our clients ranging from lawyers and accountants to first responders, underground miners to airport baggage handlers, gym staff and personal trainers to sporting clubs, teachers, parents and community service organisations," Ben said.
Anyone seeking more information about the visit should contact the Cowra Bowling Club.
