Cooper Sullivan Eagles most valuable player

Cowra Eagles captain Cooper Sullivan was named the club's most valuable player at the Eagles presentation evening last Saturday.
In other major awards presented on the night Erin Green was named the Graeme Proctor Club Person of the Year and Troy Jeffs and Will Turner shared the Bill Rowlands Service to Rugby award.
The Drew Russell Service to Rugby award went to Jack Druery and Richard Ryan was named the Club Supporter of the Year.
Josh Chalker and Daniel Britten shared the Paddy Lamond award.
The grade awards on the night were:
First grade
Best and fairest - Bake Tidswell.
Players award - Cooper Sullivan.
Coaches award - Rhys Hughes.
Most promising - Will Cain.
Most improved - Braydan Farrell-Gray.
Second grade
Best and fairest - Josh Chalker.
Players award - Josh Chalker.
Coaches award - Albert Downing.
Most improved - Dean Beckett.
Womens
Best and fairest - Jamie-Lee Amos.
Players award - Maddison Brooks.
Coaches award - Charli Stewart.
Most improved - Charli Hubber.
