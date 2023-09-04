Cricket bat and metal bar used during affray

'If people threaten you, go to the police' Jarrod Indlekofer was told when he appeared in the Cowra Local Court on August 30 charged with affray and destroy or damage property.
Representing himself Indlekofer told the court his actions came about after a threat was made against people he knew.
"You don't take matters into your own hands," magistrate Rana Daher told Indlekofer.
She convicted him of both offences fining him $700 for the destroy or damage property charge and placing him on an 18 month Community Corrections Order for affray.
According to police facts presented to the court, on June 25 the accused and a victim became involved in an argument over Facebook Messenger which ended with Indlekofer telling the victim he was coming to the victim's home to fight him.
The victim, police said, agreed to this.
About 1.55pm that day the accused went to the victim's home with a long metal implement and knocked on the front door yelling "come out here and fight".
The offender also kicked the door splitting the door frame.
Police said the victim picked up a cricket bat and confronted the accused.
"They both shaped up to each other in the street. The accused produced the metal implement and the two have swung at each other multiple times with their respective weapons for about a minute, both striking each other," police said.
