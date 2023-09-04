Search underway in Grenfell for missing five year-old

A search is currently underway to locate child missing in the State's Central West.
Dominic Bell-White, aged five, was last seen leaving a home on Wood Street, Grenfell, about 70km west of Cowra about 4.15pm today (Monday 4 September 2023), walking south towards Middle Street.
When he could not be located, officers from The Hume Police District were notified and a search is underway to locate him.
Dominic is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance with a fair complexion, about 120cm tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing navy blue jumper and grey track pants.
Anyone who sees Dominic or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
