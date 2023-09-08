Macca gets mobile at Beds R Us

Cowra Mobility Scooters are your local authorised agent for Shoprider Mobility Scooters, stocking new and second hand, four wheel and three wheel mobility scooters, along with Shoprider and RedGum Wheelie Walkers and folding adjustable walking aids.
Cowra Mobility Scooters sell parts and accessories and provide servicing and repairs on Shoprider Mobility Scooters, along with other makes and models.
Proud to be a member of the NDIS, Cowra Mobility Scooters are located at 12 Redfern Street Cowra, the home of Beds R Us Cowra, stockists of lift chairs and adjustable beds.
Beds R Us stock a large range of Australian made mattresses including a selection of adjustable bed friendly mattresses, in a variety of feels in the comfort layer.
As he continued to fill as many gaps in the Cowra market as possible Macca 9Stephen McAndrew) at Beds R Us Cowra is also stocking a wide range of Manchester, First Flame luxury soy candles, indoor and outdoor furniture.
Another recent addition to the stock range at Beds R Us is a range of whitegoods, such as bar fridges, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, microwaves, washing machines and dryers.
Beds R Us Cowra and Cowra Mobility Scooters deliver all over the Central West.
Shop local, shop Cowra Mobility Scooters and Beds R Us Cowra.
Pictured: Stephen McAndrew with some of the mobility items and scooters available at Beds R Us and Cowra Mobility Scooters.
