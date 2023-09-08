Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Macca gets mobile at Beds R Us

September 8 2023 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen McAndrew with some of the mobility items and scooters available at Beds R Us and Cowra Mobility Scooters.
Stephen McAndrew with some of the mobility items and scooters available at Beds R Us and Cowra Mobility Scooters.

Cowra Mobility Scooters are your local authorised agent for Shoprider Mobility Scooters, stocking new and second hand, four wheel and three wheel mobility scooters, along with Shoprider and RedGum Wheelie Walkers and folding adjustable walking aids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.