Magpies spreading their wings into the grand final

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
September 8 2023 - 12:11pm
Magpies coach Will Ingram on the attack against the Blayney Bears last week. Photo Eric Mahony.
Magpies coach Will Ingram on the attack against the Blayney Bears last week. Photo Eric Mahony.

The Cowra Magpies, whose last premiership victory in reserve grade was in 2009, have secured their spot in the 2023 grand final.

