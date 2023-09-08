Magpies spreading their wings into the grand final

The Cowra Magpies, whose last premiership victory in reserve grade was in 2009, have secured their spot in the 2023 grand final.
The side is this week gearing up to face Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval in Dubbo this weekend, promising an exciting clash of rugby league talent in front of eager fans.
In a dominant performance the Magpies emerged triumphant with a commanding 44-20 victory over the Blayney Bears at the Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex last weekend.
"We're over the moon that we got into the grand final," coach and captain Will Ingram said.
"We had it as a plan midway through the year, and to watch it come to fruition was rewarding," Ingram said.
Their journey to the grand final had not been without its challenges, with two key players picking up injuries during their clash with the Blayney Bears.
Toby Apps picked up a leg early on in the game, and is still being closely monitored and Jake Slattery coped a knock to the shoulder, which has been checked.
Both are expected to take their places in the side.
The team knew that the last fifteen minutes of the game against Dubbo Macquarie in the first round of the finals had been their biggest downfall, a period when they lost some direction and got dragged into the middle of negativity.
"Everyone was on their A-game last Saturday," Ingram said.
"Everyone was doing their job, supporting each other."
Their focus has now shifted to the grand final against Dubbo CYMS.
CYMS is a team the Magpies have not played against during this season, and without a previous match up, what to expect is unknown.
"We've never played Dubbo CYMS this year, so we're not too sure on what to expect," Ingram said.
"If we just focus on our football and do what we do best, the rest will take care of itself."
In the days leading up to the grand final, the Magpies have remained steadfast in their commitments, knowing that the grand final will be the culmination of a season's worth of hard work and sacrifices.
"This week in training is going to be about recognising what we've done and enjoying the lead-up to the grand final," Ingram said.
"Not a lot of people get to play in them, and it's even rarer to win one, so we're just going to take it all in and not try to overcomplicate things."
