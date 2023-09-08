Scenic Canola Flights
September 7 - October 10
Take a scenic flight with Fly Oz and enjoy the picturesque birds eye views our countryside has to offer. Flight options include: 30 min 45 min 60min and 90 mins. Please select your preferred Date and Fly Oz Cowra will be in touch with you to arrange the flight time.
CINC - Women's Health Week
September 7
Get your friends together and join us at CJs, Club Cowra for a night of Trivia about all things Women's Health. We will have the amazing Jen Shady from Community Health on the night also. This is a celebration for ALL women and a fun way to educate and spread more awareness of Women's Health. Ticket purchases can be organised on 63401100 or at their Main Centre.
Cowra Canola Tours
September 9
Be transported to our fields of Gold with Ideal Tours where you will be shown into a large field of Canola with an opportunity to take photos and immerse yourself in the beauty of the regions stunning landscape.
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club Day
September 10
Dirt Track Club Day Sunday 10 September 2023 at Woodstock Park Speedway. Full canteen facilities and spectators welcome. Riders must enter via Ridernet - Entries close 7th September @ midnight. For further enquiries please phone the Club Secretary on 0439 972 737.
Cowra Anglican Book Fair
September 14 -16
Due to popular requests, the Cowra Anglican Book Fair is now being held three times a year and the second Book Fair this year will be on three days. It will be open at the Anglican Parish Hall from 8.39 to 2pm on Thursday and Friday and from 8.30 to 1 pm on Saturday.
Fly Oz 10th Anniversary
September 15
We are celebrating our ten-year anniversary and would love to have you join us! Fly Oz has come a long way in its ten years of operation. We'll be hosting a BBQ on Friday, September 15th, to commemorate this occasion.
Cowra Community Markets
September 16
Looking for sometime to do this weekend? Pop on down to the Cowra Community Markets held every third Saturday at Sid Kallas Oval from 8am.
Bonsai Workshop with Cath Duncan
September 16
Bonsai workshop dates for the rest of 2023 are now up for you to book head. Join Bonsai expert Cath Duncan and learn to pot up, shape and train your very own Bonsai. $50 per person with all materials included.
Singles Party
September 16
Back by popular demand with new games, new fun 'activities' and new cocktails on the menu. This will have an 80th theme, with Music, decorations and vibe of the 80's "-)This is not just for singles, its for anyone up for a party.
