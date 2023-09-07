AFL Blues kick clear

After two quarters of hard fought AFL a dominant third quarter, with coach Frank Bright leading the way, saw the Cowra Blues go on to win the Central West AFL Tier 2 grand final against Parkes Panthers on Saturday.
Parkes had the better of the play in the first quarter kicking two goals and two behinds but Cowra's more accurate kicking in front of goal put the title favourites ahead by four points at the first break.
"Two (Parkes) players who weren't there in previous games, both quite handy players made a bit of a difference," Cowra vice captain Jack Stott said.
"And we had a few backline errors that certainly didn't help our case," he said.
In the second quarter Cowra were again the more accurate of the two sides adding two more majors and one behind to their total.
Parkes added one major and one behind for a half time score of 5.1-31 to 3.3-21 in favour of Cowra.
A half time rev-up from Blues coach Frank Bright had the desired impact with the Blues edging well clear at the next break 9.2-56 to 4.3-27.
"It certainly did its job and we played some outstanding football in the third quarter," Stott said.
"It was one hell of a speech and revved a few of the guys up who needed a bit of a kick in the bum and they put their foot into gear," he said.
When the full time hooter sounded Cowra were comfortable premiers 10.3-63 to Parkes 5.4.34.
"Three of their goals were the result of us giving them goals," Stott said.
"We threw punches on two occasions giving away free kicks and gave away a 50 (penalty) when play was about 70 metres out, putting us from a we can defend to a we can't defend situation."
Cowra coach Frank Bright opened the scoring for his side in the first quarter, taking a mark in front of goals after a quick free kick further upfield.
He was a dominant force for the Cowra side kicking four majors after pulling up short in the warm up before the game.
Other goal scorers for Cowra were Mason Bright 2, Nathan Worth, Laing Whinfield, Brendan Reid and Bailey Taylor. Parkes goals came from Leigh Diston, Jonty Ralph, Riley Pike, Paddy WIlliams and Darcy Mannion.
