Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

McKeown and Harcombe win golf foursomes

Updated September 5 2023 - 11:07am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The perfect weather playing conditions saw the Cowra Mixed Foursomes closely contested with Cheryl Mckeown and Ken Harcombe 2023 Scratch Champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.