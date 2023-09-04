McKeown and Harcombe win golf foursomes

The perfect weather playing conditions saw the Cowra Mixed Foursomes closely contested with Cheryl Mckeown and Ken Harcombe 2023 Scratch Champions.
Division 2 Champions Jeff and Marcia Macpherson.
Overall Nett champions were Warwick and Lorraine Stubbing.
Runners up were David Thomas and Carole Doyle.
Thankyou to sponsor Cowra Golf Club, Jamie Judd for the presentations, Myree Beath for bar duties and the greenkeepers.
