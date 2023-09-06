Our beloved Daffy Cox remembered as her legacy of wisdom and kindness lives on

It is with heavy hearts that we remember and honour a remarkable soul, Daffy Cox who passed away this week.
The shining star of the beloved social media group, Daffy's Wise Words, Daffy touched our lives in ways words can scarcely express, and her wisdom, wit, and warmth will forever be etched in the hearts of her followers.
Daffy was not just a member of an online family - which exceeded more than 290,000 followers on Facebook alone - she was its heart and soul.
Her profound insights, witty observations, and unwavering kindness turned our little corner of the internet into a sanctuary of wisdom and compassion.
Through her posts and comments, she demonstrated that the internet could be a place of genuine connection, where strangers from all walks of life could come together and find solace in shared wisdom.
Daffy's wise words were a beacon of hope and guidance for us all.
Her ability to distill complex thoughts into simple, meaningful messages was a testament to her wisdom and empathy.
She had an uncanny knack for saying exactly what we needed to hear, often when we needed it the most.
But beyond her wisdom, Daffy was a friend to each and every one of us.
Her granddaughter and the creator of Daffy's Wise Words, Melissa Prescott, shared her perspective:
"Nan and I had a special bond, she showed me unconditional love and how to be kind and more importantly humble," Ms Prescott said.
"Her wisdom was far beyond anyone I have ever known, we just had a beautiful connection, and she showed me how to have fun in life.
"She always taught me to take every opportunity in life and deal with whatever presents itself in front of you.
"Doing Daffy's Wise Words had highlighted a lot of things for me.
"Her outlook on life was amazing, she would always see the funny side of things, she'd make everything positive, and I think that's why I'm a positive person as well because she showed me that in anything, you can see a positive side to it.
"She was my biggest fan, especially when I joined the police, and then when I decided to leave, she supported me through that too.
"To the very end, she was cracking jokes.
"She would always say to take everything within its stride and don't take life too seriously.
"Her motto was to get up with a smile on your face, be happy, and get on with it," Ms Prescott said.
While hundreds of thousands mourn Daffy's passing Ms Prescott said: "Now is not the time to be sad for her; now is the time for people to listen to what she's said and try to apply the wisdom she's given into their lives".
She thanked all of her followers and all of the people who had watched her videos.
"It gave her last two years a purpose," Ms Prescott said.
"She said to me once when I leave this life I won't really leave much, but the lessons she's taught me far outweigh any other value.
"Daffy had helped people bring conversation back into their lives during the pandemic, and she loved that she could help people like that in such a way.
"She absolutely loved the ride," Ms Prescott said.
As we mourn her loss and celebrate her life, let us remember her words, her laughter, and the love she shared with us.
Though she may no longer be with us in the physical sense, her spirit will live on in the wisdom she imparted and the connections she fostered among us.
In honour of Daffy's memory, let us continue to uphold the principles she so beautifully embodied: kindness, empathy, and the pursuit of wisdom.
Let us keep the flame of Daffy's Wise Words burning bright, ensuring that her legacy lives on in the love and support we offer one another.
Daffy, you were more than just a star in our online world; you were a guiding light in our lives.
Rest in peace, dear friend, knowing that your wise words will continue to inspire and comfort us in the days and years to come.
A funeral service for Daffy will be held on Friday September 15 at 2pm at St Raphael's Catholic Church, where we all ask you to wear a touch of blue in honour of Daffy.
All are welcome to the service.
Thank you Daffy for gracing our lives with your presence.
