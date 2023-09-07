'We need help now' - shopkeepers push for 24 hour police station in Cowra

After their store was broken into twice in two days in July, Rebecca Wallace and Lisa Coupe from Cowra Convenience contacted police.
Six weeks later, investigations are ongoing.
Ms Coupe and Ms Wallace and adjoining newsagency owner Christine Muddle are also concerned about Cowra's crime.
Ms Wallace and Ms Coupe say they are disappointed with the lack of progress after providing police with CCTV footage and as much assistance as they can to assist police catch the alleged offenders.
The Cowra Convenience store was broken into twice in two days, at around 8am on Saturday, July 9 and 3am on Monday, July 10.
Cigarettes were taken from the store on both days.
"They [police] did come when we called them, but it's been six weeks, Saturday just gone [August 26], the detectives have turned up, six weeks later and half of the [CCTV] footage we provided they didn't have, " Ms Coupe said.
She added neither her or Ms Wallace had been told if forensics had been completed until they spoke with the detectives six weeks after the event.
The were told their CCTV footage, is considered circumstantial despite having captured the licence plates of the cars the alleged offenders used.
The faces of the alleged offenders cannot be seen clearly on the footage.
They say police were told the registered owners of the cars identified in the footage have no idea who was using their cars at the time of the offences.
According to a statement from Police Media,
Around 8am on Monday, July 10, 2023, police were called to a business on Kendal Street, Cowra, following reports of a break and enter.
Police have reviewed CCTV footage from 8am on Sunday, July 9 depicting an unknown man enter the store through a manhole before stealing cigarettes.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the break and enter.
After a break and enter at the United Petrol Station in Kendal Street at 4am on Friday, September 1, Ms Coupe and Ms Wallace are calling for more to be done along with the creation of a 24 hour police station in Cowra.
According to a Police Media statement, about 4 am, Friday, September 1, 2023, police were called to a service station on Kendal Street, Cowra, following reports of a break and enter.
At the scene, police were told that a short time earlier, three unknown persons smashed through a window of the service station before ransacking the premises and stealing cigarettes.
Police from Chifley Police District attended and canvassed the area; however, no persons were located.
"The shop-owners in town are scared. They don't say anything anymore because they know nothing is going to be done," Ms Coupe said.
"It's our safety as well, we don't know if we're going to walk in the door and have someone in here," Ms Wallace said.
With the Cowra Police station closing in the early morning, any calls after it is closed are diverted to the Bathurst or Orange stations.
"For a town this size and the crime that is happening, we need help," Ms Coupe said.
"We need help here and that cop shop needs to be opened, needs to be manned 24 hours a day."
With police also covering the smaller villages and towns around Cowra, Ms Coupe said people are scared and "we need help here, now".
"There's enough police here that can man this police station 24 hours a day, seven days a week," she said.
Ms Wallace and Ms Coupe are in the process of wording a petition calling on the NSW State Government and the Chifley Police District to implement a 24 hour police station in Cowra.
They have reached out to the office of Steph Cooke, Member of Cootamundra as well as the office of the Police Minister - Yasmin Catley.
Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
