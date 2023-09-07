Cowra Guardian
'We need help now' - shopkeepers push for 24 hour police station in Cowra


By Brendan McCool
September 7 2023 - 1:10pm
After their store was broken into twice in two days in July, Rebecca Wallace and Lisa Coupe from Cowra Convenience contacted police.

