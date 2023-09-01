Three smash window before ransacking Cowra service station

About 4 am, Friday, September 1, 2023, police were called to a service station on Kendal Street, Cowra, following reports of a break and enter.
At the scene, police were told that a short time earlier, three unknown persons smashed through a window of the service station before ransacking the premises and stealing cigarettes.
Police from Chifley Police District attended and canvassed the area; however, no persons were located.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
