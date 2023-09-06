Cowra Guardian
Warmer days, below average rainfall and increased fire risk likely

September 6 2023 - 12:55pm
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast for spring 2023 shows below average rainfall is likely for most of Australia along with warmer than usual temperatures.

