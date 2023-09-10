Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Threatened with a shovel and can of alcohol thrown at victim

September 11 2023 - 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Threatened with a shovel and can of alcohol thrown at victim
Threatened with a shovel and can of alcohol thrown at victim

A Cowra man who stole a carton of milk, threw a can of Jim Beam at another man and threatened him with a shovel came before Cowra Local Court on August 30 to answer the charges of larceny, common assault and stalk/intimidate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.