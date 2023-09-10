Threatened with a shovel and can of alcohol thrown at victim

A Cowra man who stole a carton of milk, threw a can of Jim Beam at another man and threatened him with a shovel came before Cowra Local Court on August 30 to answer the charges of larceny, common assault and stalk/intimidate.
Troy Mark Ashley Williams, 43, of Hood Street pleaded guilty to the offences.
He was convicted and fined $350 for the larceny offence.
Williams was placed on Intensive Corrections Order on each charge of stalk/intimidate and common assault with an aggregate term of eight months.
Williams' solicitor, Mr Naveep told the court the stalk/intimidate and common assault incident involved a neighbour and while it was not a short lived incident, it should fall in the lower range.
Mr Naveep argued the incident should fall within the lower range as Williams had thrown a can which missed.
In sentencing Williams Local Court Magistrate Rana Daher noted his extensive criminal history and said while the common assault with the projectile is at the lower end of the scale, the stalk/intimidate offence was a was a mid-range offence due to his use of a shovel.
Mr Naveep argued there was a degree of aggravating circumstances including name calling during the incident.
In asking for a community order to be placed, Mr Naveep told the court Williams' interactions with supervision orders has improved over the last few years as Williams' priorities have shifted.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 5pm on February 2, 2023 the victim was mowing a lawn at a property on Logan Street when they saw Williams walking down the street.
As Williams walked he was glaring at the victim who called out to Williams asking what his problem is.
Police said Williams yelled back at the victim calling the victim a dog during the exchange.
The victim continued to mow the lawn as Williams yelled.
Police said as the victim continued mowing the lawn they saw an object come flying towards them from the direction of Williams.
The thrown item, a can of Jim Beam which was half full, missed as the victim ducked.
The victim then said to Williams, according to police documents "Geez, you're a hero," in response to the thrown item.
Williams then stood on the nature strip in front of the address the victim was at, took off his shirt and acted aggressively, yelling at the victim.
As the victim lowered the revs on the lawn mower, lowering its volume, Williams was heard yelling to come and fight.
Police said the victim told Williams they weren't going to fight him and to go away.
Williams then ran up the driveway of a property across the road from the one the victim was at and returned with a white garden shovel, waving it around in the direction of the victim.
Police said Williams hen walked across the road, hitting the shovel on the road and said to the victim, "let's go".
The victim moved away from Williams towards a fence on the property where they could jump if possible.
Williams eventually walked away, throwing the shovel across the road from where he got it, picked up his shirt and walked up the street towards Hood Street.
The victim called police and reported the matter.
On Friday, February 3, 2023 when Williams spoke with police he said he recalled the incident, but denied any wrong-doing, and told police the victim called him names.
In relation to the larceny offence, according to police documents tendered in court, about 9:30am on Sunday, July 2, 2023 Williams was in a Cowra supermarket where he went to a fridge and took out milk before walking out of the store without paying.
About 10:45am police were patrolling Cowra and received a call about the shoplifting with staff identifying Williams as being involved.
Police soon spotted him walking west along Bourke Street where they stopped to speak with him.
Before police were able to speak with Williams, he told police words to the effect of "you've come to check my bag haven't you?".
The police asked him questions in relation to the shoplifting, with Williams providing police differing stories as to where he got the items.
Williams told police he had gotten the items in his bag from his sister's house, before telling police he bought the items from the Reject Shop, before changing his story to tell police he purchased them from Big W, Orange.
He was unable to provide receipts or credit card information he said he used to pay for the items.
After speaking further with Williams, he admitted to taking vegemite from a Cowra supermarket but denied taking other items without paying.
Police took possession of the items in his bag under the admission and reasonable suspicion the other items were stolen.
The police then went to the local supermarket and viewed CCTV footage where they saw him take the milk without attempting to pay.
The value of the milk and vegemite came to $15.
The supermarket staff told the police there had been recurring issues with Williams frequently stealing items and verbally abusing staff when confronted which was not reported.
