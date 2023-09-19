Contravening an AVO lands man in front of court

A Cowra man was placed on two community orders and fines when the matters came before Cowra Local Court on August 30.
Jonathan Thompson, 40, of Delany Lane pleaded guilty to two charges of contravening an AVO.
He was convicted, placed on a conditional release order for 12 months and ordered to to take part in a men's change behaviour program for one of the offences.
On the second offence of contravening an AVO, Thompson was convicted and fined $500.
Thompson's solicitor, Mr Hill asked the court for Thompson to be placed on a community order for the offences.
Handing down sentence Magistrate Rana Daher said she thought in Thompson's case a Conditional Release Order may be appropriate, with the breaches involving text messages and not involving violence.
Ms Daher did not impose a second Conditional Release Order for the second breach of AVO as one is already in place.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 10.40pm on Sunday, July 16, 2023 Thompson tried to contact the victim by mobile phone several times.
About 7.44pm, July 17 a relative of Thompson sent the victim a message asking them to contact Thompson.
About 1.30pm on Sunday, August 8 police located Thompson on Young Road, Cowra, confirmed his phone number which matched the number used when he tried to call the victim.
Thompson was arrested and taken to the Cowra Police Station where he admitted to police to being in the company of the victim within the last two weeks at his address in Cowra, during which time the victim made a face to face video call with a relative.
