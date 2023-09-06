Esteemed local government career coming to an end

After nearly 25 years in local government, 15 of them as Cowra mayor, Bill West has decided the time is right to signal his intention to retire from Council.
He will not seek re-election to the office of mayor this month, or contest Local Government elections next year.
"I said prior to the last Local Government elections if I was successful and had the support of my colleagues, I would stay in the seat (as Mayor) until September 2023, giving council and councillors the chance to set a new direction going into the 2024 elections.
Bill West was first elected to Cowra Council in 1999 and has held the office of Mayor since 2008.
He describes his time in Local Government as "a wonderful journey, not without its challenges and issues."
Mayor West will bow out at next year's elections having then served the community in local government for 25 years.
"Over the years, I have certainly appreciated the support of my colleagues, our wonderful community and some great senior staff," he said.
"At the end of the day its about a team, and I came into the position with a united cohesive council, working predominately together, serving the interest of the community and because of the attitude of councillors that has maintained.
"I'm firmly of the opinion if councils work cohesively they are the ones who represent their communities the best - without cohesion you potentially have a rabble which doesn't represent the people.
"Our cohesion has enabled us to maintain a strong financial position to provide various services.
"In my 25 years I can see councillors deserve a lot more credit than sometimes they get, for their hard work and commitment.
"Some of the previous hardworking councillors who come to mind are Bruce Miller, Alan Thompson, Ian Brown, Garry Starr and Ray Walsh to name just a few.
"And when I think of the support of senior staff, I want to particularly mention the contribution of current General Manager, Paul Devery, who did a brilliant job of steering us through the COVID pandemic."
When asked to reflect on major achievements Mayor West was quick to say "any achievements have been made as a unit, a team and I will leave it to others to judge what they are".
"I actually scared myself when I went back over some old annual reports the other day, there's a whole list of things that have happened.
"But of special mention is the Strategic Planning around the CBD, the Local Environmental Plan (LEP), the Peace, Riverbank and Airport precincts, the new sewer treatment plant and some of the other big ticket items that have been important are water treatment for Darby's Falls and the bridge over the Lachlan River at Wyangala Dam.
"In looking back, I'm also particularly proud of Council being Fit for the Future and financially sound during that period of turmoil for some councils (amalgamation).
"I've also got a lot of satisfaction helping people on issues important to them at the time, and just a whole list of things like maintaining services - parks and gardens, sanitary services, library, art gallery - things that people just take for granted.
"As a Council I think as much as possible we have made the right decisions for the right reasons on the information available.
"Going forward important things for Cowra will be the hospital, new water treatment plant, telecommunications, a 24 hour police station, CBD, raising of the Wyangala Dam wall, transport both rail and road.
"Personally, its been a special privilege to have been able to meet so many wonderful people, doing great things locally and across the region.
"As of 2024 I will be in the sunset, with a glass of wine in hand watching it all unfold with interest.
"Basically, I am a private person who has been living a public life and that has been the most difficult part.
"But, its been a great journey and I am amazed at how much I didn't know and how much I've learnt.
"It really has been a great team, a lot of hard work, I'm just a first amongst equals.
"Now I'm looking forward to having a much needed break because you can run out of fuel."
When asked what the future holds after Local Government, Mayor West is quick to respond.
"In the immediate future after council I intend to spend more time on the farm and catch-up on lost time with family and the grandkids in particular."
His parting words come from the Kung-fu Panda "yesterday is history, tomorrow a mystery and today is the present (a gift)," which he intends to savour.
