Esteemed local government career coming to an end

September 7 2023 - 8:00am
Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West, is looking forward to spending more time on his farm and catching up with family, especially his grandkids, when he bows out of Local Government next year.
After nearly 25 years in local government, 15 of them as Cowra mayor, Bill West has decided the time is right to signal his intention to retire from Council.

