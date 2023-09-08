Cowra Guardian
Drink driving and accident lands woman in front of court

September 8 2023 - 2:53pm
A Dubbo woman was placed on a community order and disqualified from driving when she came before Cowra Local Court on August 30 to answer the charges of mid range drink driving and driving an unregistered vehicle

