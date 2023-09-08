Drink driving and accident lands woman in front of court

A Dubbo woman was placed on a community order and disqualified from driving when she came before Cowra Local Court on August 30 to answer the charges of mid range drink driving and driving an unregistered vehicle
Naomi Gee, 45, of Glenshee Close pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted, placed on a Conditional Release Order for 12 months, disqualified from driving for six months and placed on a mandatory interlock order for 12 months for the drink driving charge.
Gee was convicted, fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months on the charge of driving an unregistered vehicle.
Her solicitor, Mr Naveep told the court his client, on the night of the offences, was assaulted and fleeing a domestic violence related incident, committing the offences under duress.
Asked for his input police prosecutor Sgt Brien told the court the offence was aggravated due to an accident and the registration status of the vehicle.
He argued penalties for charges involving accidents should be higher than those detected by a random breath test.
Mr Naveep told the court it was Gee who informed police of the accident and without her notifying police it was not certain they would be able to have identified who had been involved.
According to police facts tendered in court, about 10.15pm on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Gee was driving on the Castlereagh Highway, Menah when her vehicle left the road and crashed.
Gee managed to get a ride back to Mudgee.
During this time the police were informed of the accident and went to the scene, finding no one there.
The police returned to Mudgee Police Station to find Gee there.
She told police she was in the accident, had been drinking and her licence was suspended.
She also told police she had only been driving as she had been assaulted by another person.
About 11.30pm that night, Gee was breath tested which provided a positive result.
She was arrested and submitted to secondary testing which provided a reading of 0.129.
Gee told police she had eight schooners of Carlton Dry at the a Mudgee hotel between 6pm and 10.15pm that evening and had been on her way to a relative's house in Dubbo at the time of the accident.
