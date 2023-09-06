Wyangala Dam at 100 per cent as Spring begins

The region's water security is "its best in years" coming into what's predicted to be a dry Summer.
Wyangala Dam remains at 100 per cent after the La Nina rainfall, which led to such devastating flooding, of the past couple of years.
The combined storage volume for regional NSW dams is currently 94 per cent of capacity, with only Pindari (84 per cent) in the state's far north below 90 per cent coming into the Spring growing season.
Burrendong Dam is at 94 per cent of its capacity.
WaterNSW General Manager Water Planning and Delivery, Ashley Webb said WaterNSW works with the water branch of the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) to manage storages and deliver water to users as efficiently as possible.
"While indications are that we are entering a dry period, at this stage storage levels in major supply dams for regional NSW represent an excellent water security outlook, with the growing season for commodities like cotton, rice, soybeans, along with fruit and vegetables about to commence," he said.
"For the time being the high storages also mean we must remain vigilant for the prospect of any major inflow events that could push dams like Burrinjuck and Wyangala to capacity, and spill.
"The advice from the Bureau of Meteorology is that we are likely to face a dry spring and summer, and there has certainly been a dramatic fall in rain and runoff into the dams across the central and northern inland parts of the state in particular.
"Our task is to implement the government's decisions on water access as efficiently as possible, to extend surface supplies and ensure irrigators, communities and the environment can access these water allocations for as long as possible should we return to drought conditions."
From July to November last year Wyangala had 1667 gigalitres of inflows, with 410 GL flowing into the dam in October and 593 GL in November.
Inflows have dropped dramatically since December 2022, with just 29.72GL through the Summer - December to February; 58.25GL in Autumn - March to May; and 120GL in Winter - June to August.
Environmental water is set to be released into the Lachlan River in coming weeks to support native fish reproduction and health, the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder has announced.
There's an estimated 103,502 million litres of water in the Commonwealth water account as of 31 July 2023, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water website says.
Dr Simon Banks said environmental water - including carryover water - would be used to help native fish recover from poor water quality and ensure the millions of waterbird fledglings born over the past two years had enough food and shelter.
"We have a really important role contributing to a healthy and sustainable Basin," Dr Banks said.
"We take our responsibility of managing the Commonwealth's water for the environment seriously, and we're committed to making decisions that ensure we get the best possible outcomes for the areas across the Basin that really need it. This is not only good for the environment it is good for local communities."
The Commonwealth environmental water management plans for 2023-24 will be published in coming weeks.
