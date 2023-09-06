Cowra Guardian
Wyangala Dam at 100 per cent as Spring begins

September 6 2023 - 1:57pm
Wyangala Dam spilling into the Lachlan River. Picture by NSW Water
The region's water security is "its best in years" coming into what's predicted to be a dry Summer.

