'Guilty with no defence" offender tells Cowra Court

"I'm guilty, I have no defence," Timothy David Robertson told Cowra Local Court when he appeared to answer charges of steal motor vehicle and drive disqualified.
Robertson, 46 of no fixed address, represented himself, entering a plea of guilty when he appeared before magistrate Rana Dahar on August 30.
He was placed on a two year Community Corrections Order on the charge of stealing a motor vehicle and fined $500 as well as being disqualified for nine months on the charge of driving while disqualified.
Robertson's theft of the motor vehicle was described as a crime of 'opportunity'.
According to police facts he took the motor vehicle after finding a set of keys in Kendal Street.
Robertson, police said, then used the keypad on the keys to locate the vehicle about 4.45p on January 29 this year.
About 11.45pm that day the vehicle was seen in Liverpool Street by off duty police.
When police attended they saw Robertson on foot and the vehicle was found parked in the Cowra Hospital car park.
About 1am on January 30 Robertson was spoken to and told police he had driven the vehicle between Cowra and Billimari with the intention of buying drugs.
He also told police he intended to sell the vehicle to buy drugs.
