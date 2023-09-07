Cowra Guardian
'Guilty with no defence" offender tells Cowra Court

September 7 2023 - 1:49pm
'Guilty with no defence" offender tells Cowra Court
'Guilty with no defence" offender tells Cowra Court

"I'm guilty, I have no defence," Timothy David Robertson told Cowra Local Court when he appeared to answer charges of steal motor vehicle and drive disqualified.

