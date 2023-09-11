Drink driver ordered to complete traffic program

A 31 year-old man charged with high range drink driving was placed on an 18 month Community Corrections order and disqualified from driving for six months in the Cowra Local Court on August 30.
Corey James Woodward returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 when he undertook a breath analysis at the Cowra Police Station on.
Woodward of Sydney Road, Cowra pleaded guilty to the drink drive offence when he appeared before magistrate Rana Dahar.
Ms Daha also ordered Woodward install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for 24 months at the conclusion of his six month driving ban.
In addition she told him he was required to complete an alcohol program and the Traffic Offenders Program.
According to police documents presented to the court Woodward was driving on Kangarooby Road, Darbys Falls about 3.57pm on August 14 this year when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a bend in the road.
Police said Woodward's vehicle came to rest against a boundary fence, sustaining minor damage.
Woodward escaped injury and was breath tested when police arrived, returning a positive result.
A later breath analysis at Cowra Police Station returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.