A 55-year-old Cowra man charged with high range drink driving has been fined $350 and disqualified from driving for six months.
When John Barry Bunt's licence can be renewed he will have to install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for a further 24 months.
"Against his better judgement he got behind the wheel," Bunt's solicitor told the court.
Sentencing Bunt, magistrate Rana Daher told him "this offence strikes at the heart of community safety".
According to a police statement of facts presented to court Bunt, of Argoon Street, was stopped for a random breath test about 5pm on June 16.
When stopped Bunt told police "I've had a few schoolers, I'll be over".
At Cowra Police Station he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.189 and told police he had five schooners of few between 1pm and 4.30pm that day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.