'Institutionalised' defendant jailed again

Cowra man Daniel Budge has become 'institutionalised', his solicitor told the Local Court on August 30.
Budge appeared by audio visual link from a remand centre to answer charges of steal motor vehicle and break and enter.
He pleaded guilty to both charges and faces additional charges of drive disqualified as well as multiple firearm and drug offences which have been adjourned.
Magistrate Rana Daher convicted Budge, 29, for the steal motor vehicle and break and enter offences sentencing him to seven months jail on each with an aggregated sentence of 12 months.
Ms Daher set a non-parole period of six months backdated to the day of his arrest, making him eligible for release on November 19, 2023.
"He's been institutionalised," Budge's solicitor told the court, adding the defendant was homeless when he committed the offences.
"As can be seen (from his record) as soon as he gets out of jail he's back into the same problems," the court was told.
"If he had some community support or somewhere to live he may not have done these things. He knows he has to see some time," his solicitor said.
According to police facts presented to the court Budge had broken into a home in Canowindra in August, 2022 taking a number of personal items and a motor vehicle.
DNA found on an item left at the home and on the steering wheel of the stolen vehicle connected Budge to the break and enter and the car theft.
Budge later claimed he was friends with the victim, who has since passed away, and had visited his home a number of times and also had worked on his car.
The car was found abandoned in a lane near Canowindra in July last year, bearing false ACT number plates.
The vehicle had been spray painted black.
Budge was arrested later that month in Dubbo on an outstanding warrant.
