Crime workshop in October

Rural crime will be in the focus of a workshop being hosted by the Cowra Branch of NSW Farmers on October 18.
NSW Farmers, Regional Services Manager, Catriona McAuliffe, said, "the Rural Crime workshop will be an opportunity to raise concerns involving rural crime in the area."
It will be held at 6pm on October 18, at the Cowra Bowling Club and will include a barbeque dinner.
"We are excited to invite you to a highly informative and engaging Rural Crime Workshop aimed at enhancing the safety and security of our community. Your active participation is crucial in creating a secure and thriving environment for all of us.
"Together, we can address the challenges we face and work towards effective solutions to reduce criminal activity in our area.
"Feel free to bring along your friends, family members, and neighbours who might also be interested in joining this important conversation." Ms McAuliffe said.
NSW Farmers in conjunction with WFI Insurance have special guests as follows:
"This workshop will provide a platform for us to learn from each other, share experiences, and explore innovative ways to tackle the challenges related to criminal activity in our rural community.
"We believe that by coming together, we can make a tangible difference in enhancing our safety and well-being.
"Your input matters - this workshop is a unique opportunity to have your voice heard and contribute to meaningful solutions. Don't miss out on this chance to make a positive impact." Ms McAuliffe said.
Register go to https://form.jotform.com/holleyt/rural-crime-workshops-rsvp-form.
For more information contact Catriona McAuliffe - Regional Services Manager on 0488 100 005 or email mcauliffec@nswfarmers.org.au.
