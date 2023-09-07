Conviction, fine for possessing prohibited drug

A Darby's Falls woman was convicted and fined for possessing a prohibited drug when her matter came before Cowra Local Court on August 30.
Simone Vanessa McDonald, 24, of Main Road, Darby's Falls submitted a written guilty plea, was convicted and fined $350 for the offence.
According to police documents tendered in court, at 4.12pm on August 17, 2023 police executed a search warrant at her address.
McDonald arrived at the residence at 4.22pm and remained there during the search.
During the search, police found three resealable bags containing cannabis within a pouch in the lounge.
The bags were weighed at 98.6grams.
McDonald admitted to police about owing the cannabis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.