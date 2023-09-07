Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Conviction, fine for possessing prohibited drug

September 7 2023 - 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conviction, fine for possessing prohibited drug
Conviction, fine for possessing prohibited drug

A Darby's Falls woman was convicted and fined for possessing a prohibited drug when her matter came before Cowra Local Court on August 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.