The Carnival of Cups racing back to Cowra

September 9 2023 - 9:36am
Harness Racing's Carnival of Cups is returning to Cowra in November.
Harness Racing New South Wales' annual Carnival of Cups program is being reimagined with a blockbuster entertainment offering laying the trackside soundtrack to a $300,000 bonus prizemoney incentive scheme.

