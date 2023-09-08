Burrangong Picnics return to Young on October 7

After a three year hiatus due to a mix of COVID-19 restrictions and poor weather, the much-anticipated Burrangong Picnic Races are back in Young, promising a fantastic day of racing.
Gates will swing open at 12 noon.
Horse racing enthusiasts and families alike are invited to enjoy the excitement of the races and all of the colour and excitement of dressing up for the day.
With a jam-packed schedule of entertainment, attendees can enjoy a six-race program, with the first race scheduled to kick off at 1:15pm.
Children can also enjoy free face painting and a jumping castle.
President of the Burrangong Picnic Race Club Committee, Nick Duff, expressed his enthusiasm for the long-awaited event, saying, "The Committee and I are so excited to finally host a race meet and we hope the community gets behind this cracker day after the long break".
The Burrangong Picnic Races are currently offering online entry tickets priced at $20.
Tickets will be $25 if they are purchased at the gate on the day.
Children under 16 years of age are granted free entry.
Tickets can be pre-purchased via the link - https://www.trybooking.com/CLCMG.
The festivities will continue into the evening with live band 'Metropolis' set to perform from 5pm.
For those looking for transportation to the event, buses will be available to shuttle attendees from the Australian Hotel in Young starting at 11.45am and returning through the evening.
To keep up to date with all things Burrangong Picnic Races visit the club's website and follow their socials. www.bprc.com.au
