Burrangong Picnics return to Young on October 7

September 9 2023 - 8:56am
After a three year hiatus due to a mix of COVID-19 restrictions and poor weather, the much-anticipated Burrangong Picnic Races are back in Young, promising a fantastic day of racing.

