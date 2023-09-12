Woman and co-accused stole $200 worth of meat

Leslie McGrath, a 55-year-old resident of Logan Street in Cowra, admitted her guilt to a shoplifting charge when her case was presented to the Local Court on August 30.
McGrath's solicitor, in her defence, noted it had been one year since her last offence and revealed that McGrath had been intoxicated at the time of the latest incident.
McGrath made full admissions to police and openly stated that the shoplifting was not a matter of necessity.
According to police facts presented in court the shoplifting incident occurred on May 19, 2023, at 6:25 a.m. at a Cowra supermarket, where McGrath allegedly stole approximately $200 worth of meat.
Police said McGrath, along with a co-accused, arrived at the supermarket and proceeded to the meat section.
Together, they removed eight different types of packaged meat items and placed them into two separate bags.
Staff members at the store witnessed these actions and observed McGrath and her co-accused leaving the premises without making any attempt to pay for the items.
The entire incident had been captured on the supermarket's CCTV cameras, providing clear evidence of the theft.
Later that same day, about 4.40 pm, the store manager reported the incident to the police.
Due to the co-accused's face being partially concealed by a covering, the manager could only positively identify McGrath.
When police spoke with McGrath on June 6, at 11am she took full responsibility for the theft, admitting that she had stolen the meat and had made no attempt to pay for it.
Local Court Magistrate Rana Daher convicted McGrath and imposed a fine of $400 for her role in the shoplifting incident.
