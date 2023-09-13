Cowra Guardian
Confusion over medical clearance lead to charges

September 14 2023 - 8:22am
Wayne Sheehan, a 47-year-old resident of Brougham Street in Cowra, found himself before Magistrate Rana Daher at the Local Court on August 30, where he pleaded guilty with an explanation to a charge of driving with a suspended and cancelled licence.

Local News

