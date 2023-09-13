Confusion over medical clearance lead to charges

Wayne Sheehan, a 47-year-old resident of Brougham Street in Cowra, found himself before Magistrate Rana Daher at the Local Court on August 30, where he pleaded guilty with an explanation to a charge of driving with a suspended and cancelled licence.
Sheehan's solicitor explained to the court that a misunderstanding had occurred due to an eye injury his client had sustained.
His solicitor argued Sheehan believed he was required to surrender only his truck licence, not his car licence.
The charges stemmed from an incident on June 4, at about 10.50am, when police stopped Sheehan on Railway Lane while he was driving with a suspended licence.
When questioned by police, Sheehan claimed to have "medical clearance" for driving.
According to police facts presented to the court, Sheehan, on July 21 was spotted driving on Darling Avenue about 4.50pm.
Police were aware of the vehicle's expired registration on his vehicle and his lack of a valid driver's license.
When confronted by the police, Sheehan said, "I just drove around the block, some bloke wanted to buy my car, but he f*&^#@ me around, so I had to drive home".
Magistrate Daher convicted Sheehan and imposed a 12-month Conditional Release Order for driving with a suspended licence.
In addition, Sheehan was fined $350 for the offence and disqualified from driving for three months for driving while licence cancelled.
