Police agree to amend facts

A Cowra man, Kyle Wayne Kemp, 27, found himself in front of Magistrate Rana Daher at the Local Court on August 30, where he pleaded guilty to an affray charge stemming from a late-night incident that occurred on December 24, 2022.
Kemp's appearance before the court came after police agreed to amend the facts presented in the case.
His solicitor said the original police facts should be revised, asserting that Kemp was "not involved in the original problem".
According to the amended police facts the incident leading to the charge took place about 2am on December 24, 2022.
The court heard a physical altercation had broken out, involving several individuals.
While the initial confrontation seemed to have been resolved, tensions flared once again, leading to a further altercation which Kemp became involved in.
The court heard Kemp had consumed a significant amount of alcohol at the licensed premises before the altercation occurred.
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, providing a clear record of the events that unfolded that night.
It was noted the altercation involved not only the accused parties but also occurred in the presence of approximately 100 other patrons at the establishment.
In her ruling, Magistrate Rana Daher chose not to convict Kemp, who resides in Taragala Street.
Instead, she placed him on an 18-month Conditional Release Order with supervision.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.