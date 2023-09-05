Cowra Guardian
Farmers on the cliff's edge

Debbie Evans
September 5 2023
September 5 2023 - 1:49pm
Local farmer, Chris Groves, says Cowra has been under the right clouds at the right time and crops will be harvested despite what is expected to be a drier period through spring and into summer.
Cowra is not in drought yet but it is on a "cliff's edge" according to National Farmers spokesman and local farmer, Chris Groves.

