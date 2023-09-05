Farmers on the cliff's edge

Cowra is not in drought yet but it is on a "cliff's edge" according to National Farmers spokesman and local farmer, Chris Groves.
"We are very lucky locally we have been under the right clouds at the right time," Mr Groves said on Thursday.
However, other parts of the state aren't so lucky with calls from the NSW National's for the Labor Party to unveil its drought preparedness plan, with sections of the Northern Rivers already bearing the brunt of drought conditions.
Cowra received 107.4mm of rain during winter.
Mr Groves said, "the big thing is everyone has to have a drought strategy at some stage or another, as droughts in Australia are inevitable.
"In this district, relative to Cowra, we are not in drought yet, but we are on a cliff's edge.
"Crops here are set up very nicely, there is plenty of feed on the ground and we are getting rain today.
"They need for more rain, yes definitely before harvest, between now and the end of October or the middle of November, but if we don't get that at least in this district we will get a crop."
"Go further west and there will not be much grain harvested at all, further north it is much the same.
"You go up around Coonamble, I know guys up there who haven't planted a grain yet because they didn't get any moisture.
"They needed top up moisture, a profile of moisture to sow onto, and they just didn't get it.
"Its looking pretty good here, crops are at the stage we want them to be at this time of the year, we're very lucky, further south is not too bad either.
"In a nutshell we have a chance to be prepared for drought because we've got a chance to conserve fodder, fill hay sheds and fill silos."
In relation to livestock, Mr Groves said, "the sheep market is in a bit of a low patch at the moment and the cattle market is very similar.
"That is simply because of the record numbers that are around at the moment, we're on the back of three pretty good seasons and numbers have bred up.
"So the prices we are seeing at the moment equates back to the old supply and demand curve, plenty of supply and the prices will drop.
"We are still exporting nearly 50 per cent of our sheep meat, but there are also some problems in those export markets.
"So as sheep producers we've just got to ride it out.
"You can't go and change your whole business plan based on a depressed market." He said.
Mr Groves is the Chairman of the Farming Systems Committee of the National Farmers Federation and a member of the NSW Farmers Executive Council. He runs a mixed farming enterprise with his wife Sharon at Cowra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.