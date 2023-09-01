Cowra Guardian
Club Cowra goes Bavarian

September 1 2023 - 2:48pm
The beautiful CJs @ 101 Brisbane St will transform to a Bavarian Beer Haus on October 21, 2023 as Club Cowra brings Oktoberfest to its members and guests.

