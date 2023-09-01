Club Cowra goes Bavarian

Club Cowra is currently running a two month barrel consisting of 35 prizes all sourced from local businesses. Simply collect your ticket for every $10 spent in our bar or bistro and place it in the barrel to be in the draw to claim prizes ranging from $700 to $25. "We are so pleased to be able to spend some money in local businesses" said Club Cowra Manager Lloyd Garratt. Club Cowra will be backing this up for its annual Christmas draw with not only a $2000 and a $1000 cash prize that MUST be won but Club Cowra is also purchasing 20 x $100 vouchers from local business to "give a bit back." Lloyd added "As a Club we are here to support the town and to be able to source these vouchers in Cowra and put a bit back into the tills of our local business is exciting for us". Back to Back promotions supporting local business. Club COWRA, because its... Cowra's Club.