Club Cowra goes Bavarian

The beautiful CJs @ 101 Brisbane St will transform to a Bavarian Beer Haus on October 21, 2023 as Club Cowra brings Oktoberfest to its members and guests.
Club Cowra head chef Pat Johnson is excited to be able to create a Bavarian Feast for guests.
"It's just good hearty food and to be able to experience food from other countries and cultures is just exciting for us as chefs and we hope our guests get a kick out of it too," Patrick said.
The day will be jam packed with all the food, drink, entertainment, and games that you would expect, all in the Oktoberfest Spirit.
Its not just about Beer.
You can choose from a beer or a wine package and receive a Stein or wine glass to keep and commemorate the occasion.
"We will have tasting sessions of beer and wine from both the region and the world," said Club Cowra assistant manager Sharlene McLeish of the tasting sessions that are planned as part of your ticket price.
All this over an amazing lunch prepared by our Culinary masters.
"You can come as you are," Sharlene said, "or you can come in traditional costume to make the day's event even more fun"
You can get your tradition Oktoberfest outfits by visiting https://www.costumebox.com.au/collections/oktoberfest-costumes-and-accessories.
This is set to be a memorable day with a great afternoon is planned so visit https://www.123tix.com.au/events/39682/oktoberfest to book your ticket.
Limited seats available so Don't miss out.
ROCK AND ROLL LUNCH WITH "TWO'S A CROWD" DUO
Club Cowra welcomes the Two's A Crowd Duo to play a free Rock n Roll Show over lunch on Sunday September 10. Just order from the Bistro and relax and enjoy the Show from 1pm.
Two's a Crowd is a dynamic duo playing all the best hits from the 50's to the 80's. Comprising of Rick Gauci on guitar/vocals and Steven Burns on bass/vocals, they perform with studio quality backing tracks which gives them the sound of a full 5-piece band. Rick and Steven have extensive experience as live performers in such acts as "The Everly Brothers & Buddy Holly Tribute", "Back to the 70's & 80's", "SOS Australian Abba Tribute Show", "Tusk Fleetwood Mac Storybook" and "The Australian Midnight Oil Tribute Show". Rick and Steven are expert musicians and vocalists who can get any venue or party singing along, dancing and having a great time. Their repertoire is a great mix of pop, rock and country classics, featuring hits from acts such as Creedence, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, John Denver, The Eagles, Paul Kelly & The Beatles, just to name a few. Booking recommended but not essential.
FEED DAD UP BIG WITH A CLUB COWRA MIXED GORILLA
It's Father's day this Sunday and the Club Cowra Bistro is working hard to provide the perfect backdrop to make dad comfortable on his Special Day. No frills.... That's what dad's want. Feed him up big. A perfect mixed grill is what he needs. We call it the Mixed Gorilla. Bring Dad down and check it out!!
UFC PAY PER VIEW EVENTS TO BE A FIXTURE AT CLUB COWRA
Club Cowra has locked in a deal to be regular subscriber to UFC pay per view events with the first being the Sydney UFC 293 event on to Sunday, September 10, with a special opening time of 10am. The undercard followed by the Main Card at midday and the Main Event being Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland. With the next being October 22. UFC Live at CLUB COWRA
CLUB COWRA SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESS
Club Cowra is currently running a two month barrel consisting of 35 prizes all sourced from local businesses. Simply collect your ticket for every $10 spent in our bar or bistro and place it in the barrel to be in the draw to claim prizes ranging from $700 to $25. "We are so pleased to be able to spend some money in local businesses" said Club Cowra Manager Lloyd Garratt. Club Cowra will be backing this up for its annual Christmas draw with not only a $2000 and a $1000 cash prize that MUST be won but Club Cowra is also purchasing 20 x $100 vouchers from local business to "give a bit back." Lloyd added "As a Club we are here to support the town and to be able to source these vouchers in Cowra and put a bit back into the tills of our local business is exciting for us". Back to Back promotions supporting local business. Club COWRA, because its... Cowra's Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.