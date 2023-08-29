Cowra Guardian
Cowra Magpies swoop into the semi-finals

By Cara Kemp
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 12:38pm
Coach and Captain Will Ingram holding the Group 10 Minor Premiership trophy.
Our resilience as a team has given us a big advantage

- Will Ingram

The Cowra Magpies are now just one weekend of winning football away from a grand final spot.

