Cowra Magpies swoop into the semi-finals

Our resilience as a team has given us a big advantage- Will Ingram
The Cowra Magpies are now just one weekend of winning football away from a grand final spot.
Highlighting their success this season the side was last weekend recognised as the triumphant winners of the Group 10 minor premiership and coach and captain Will Ingram was named the Group 10 coach of the year.
"The trophy was a good reward for the hard work from not only myself but the whole team," Will Ingram said.
At the Group 10 presentation, the Cowra Magpies were awarded the minor premiership trophy, along with star player, Thomas Rose receiving awards for the most tries, the most goals and highest points.
"To get recognised is a great accomplishment for myself, and the entire team," Ingram said.
The Cowra Magpies' journey to the minor premiership has been nothing short of remarkable, throughout the season, they demonstrated an unwavering commitment on the field, showcasing their prowess in both attack and defence.
"Our resilience as a team has given us a big advantage," Ingram said.
"We're focusing on improving our control of the ruck, which can allow us to control the speed gain and continue our dominance, but it's our resilience on the field that has given us the opportunity to walk away from these games with the win."
On Saturday the Cowra Magpies will face the Blayney Bears for the third time this year, playing at the Glen Willow Sporting Complex in Mudgee.
The last time the Magpies and Bears met, Magpies came home with the win, 40-24, and with what Ingram is sure will be a "tough" game, the Magpies are confident in their abilities.
With enthusiasm high, Ingram is sure that the match up between himself, Kyle Kemp, and Toby Apps will be provide an "amazing" battle through the middle.
"We've put in countless hours of hard work and it's truly paying off," he said.
Last week, the Magpies had the week off, spending their extra time to refine their skills and check on injuries that had been sustained from playing Dubbo Macquarie Raiders.
As the Group 10 minor premiership winners and winners during Week one of the final series the Magpies are now just one win away from a grand final spot.
"We're focusing all of our energy on getting to the grand final," Ingram said.
"Winning it is everyone's own personal goal, but as a team we're just taking it week by week, because when we think too far ahead, that's when we'll start missing things," he said.
In this weekend's other reserve grade grand final qualifier Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee Dragons do battle.
