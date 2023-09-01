Steph Cooke assured Cowra Hospital redevelopment on track

Cowra Hospital's redevelopment is on track according to Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke.
Ms Cooke told the Cowra Guardian she received assurances from the Health Minister's office last week, the project is "proceeding as planned".
Ms Cooke, alongside Cowra Mayor, Bill West, spoke with representatives from both the Minister's office, and Health Infrastructure NSW, during a meeting at Parliament House to discuss the project timeline.
"The early works are now complete, and it's my understanding an announcement will be made in the very near future regarding the successful tender for the main works project," Ms Cooke said.
"During the meeting, both Mayor West and I raised concerns regarding the speed of the project rollout, however we have been assured Health Infrastructure NSW are moving as fast as they can on delivering the redevelopment, which will transform the delivery of healthcare in the region.
"The previous Liberal/Nationals Coalition Government pledged an additional $40 million for the redevelopment in last year's State Budget, bringing the total investment commitment to $110.2 million.
"I will be watching closely to ensure there are no changes to the scope of the project in the wake of the NSW Labor Government's first budget, which is due on September 19; the Cowra community deserves nothing less than what has been promised," Ms Cooke said.
