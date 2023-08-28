Cowra Guardian
Nunn to launch her latest book in Cowra

By Cara Kemp
Updated August 30 2023 - 8:38am, first published August 29 2023 - 8:25am
Author Judy Nunn is touring NSW, VIC, SA and QLD for the release of her latest novel Black Sheep, and will be in Cowra for an event at Club Cowra on Tuesday, October 26 from 10.30am.

