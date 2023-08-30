Head on up to Conimbla National Park with Mid Lachlan Landcare

Spring has just about sprung, and the weather has been magnificent the last few days, perfect for a trip out to Conimbla National Park for a walk and maybe a picnic.
Every couple of days there are new plants coming out in flower with a gorgeous display of colours.
Currently the Hardenbergia is out with its clusters of small purple flowers and the spray of blue flowers from the Nodding Blue Lilies are just lovely.
There are small Beard Heaths covered in tiny white flowers and of course we can't forget the green and gold of the many varieties of Wattle currently flowering.
It really is worth a visit if you get a chance.
It's even worth heading up there once a week at the moment as new plants are continuously coming out in flower.
A favourite are the orchids and members of the Mid Lachlan Landcare group have photographed over 20 species up there over the last few years.
On the weekend the Donkey Orchids had started flowering as had the tiny Blue Fairies.
Just a short drive from Cowra. Conimbla National Park covers 7590 Hectares and is important because it contains a sample of plant and animal communities of the Central West.
Establishment of the Park was first proposed in 1963 and the areas was turned into a National Park in the early 1980's.
Last week we found some Yass Daisies, which are a threatened species, and this would be about the Western limit for this plant.
A little later this year the Flannel flowers will also be coming into flower.
The Flannel flowers are rare in the Central Western slopes region so it's special to have them here in our local National Park.
Mid Lachlan Landcare is going to organize a walk in Conimbla in the next few weeks so contact us if you would like to receive the information to come along.
Please email midlachlanlandcare@gmail.com
