Lauritzen, Morgan, Sculthorpe title winners

On Saturday afternoon Cowra Men's bowls had 30 bowlers play mixed social bowls.
It's very pleasing to see an increasing number of bowlers out and about in the premature Spring sunshine.
Sunday morning saw 12 bowlers enjoy the beautiful morning sunshine for the mixed social bowls and that was followed at 1pm by a very exciting final of the Men's Triples which was won by the team of Shane Lauritzen, Bob Morgan and Steve Sculthorpe 23/16 over the team of Ian (Wal) Walker, Alan Anderson and John Pickard.
Upcoming Events
The Cowra Eagles Bowls Club will host 41 bowlers from Goulburn this weekend and as such there will not be any Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning social bowls.
Cowra will be hosting qualifying rounds of State Triples on Saturday and Sunday, September 16 and 17.
The club will also host a visiting Bowls Group from West Pennant Hills on Saturday, September 23, so get your names in for this event as well.
The Mixed Pairs Club Championships will commence on September 30, flyer on the Notice Board.
The next series of President's Cup is scheduled to commence on Sunday, October 8 and the Spring series of Business House Bowls is scheduled to commence on Thursday, October 26.
Good bowling 'til next week.
Our Pennant teams are nearing the end of this year's competition. The Number 1s have qualified for regional play offs in Orange next year. The Number 4s are coming home with a wet sail, having a 5 nil win against Manildra Millthorpe and Molong. They still have three games to play against Parkes, OESC and Orange City, keep up the good work ladies.
Don't forget the AGM at 10am on Sunday, September 24. Nominations for positions on the new bowls committee close September 10. Make a difference and nominate for the committee.
More names are required for Taber Shield in Gulgong on September 27 and close next week. Lists are up for District Pairs with Seniors in Cowra and Open in Parkes on September 17. A list will also be up for Club Singles to be played in October.
GO EAGLES! Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
