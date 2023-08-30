Mini World Cup for juniors

Semi Final round was played at Edgell Park on Saturday, August 26 for Cowra and District Junior Soccer.
Under 10's saw two close games with all four teams putting out amazing efforts.
The first was between Morgan Insurance and Cowra Carpet Court, with Carpet Court coming out the victors of the game with a 1-0 result.
Tangles Hair Studio and TLE played the second 10's semi final with another 1-0 ending in favour of TLE Cowra.
Cowra Carpet Court will play Tangles Hair Studio in next weeks preliminary final at 9:50am.
TLE get a week off, heading straight through to the grand final on September 9th.
12's semi final first game had Cowra Services Club play against Cowra Concrete Products in an intense battle for the win. Cowra Services Club were able to secure their win with a 3-1 score.
The second 12's semi final was between Cowra Bowling Club and Dutch hoe Landscaping. The Bowling Club put on a very strong game and were able to score 11 goals, unfortunately for Dutch hoe Landscaping who were only able to score 1.
Cowra Concrete Products will play Cowra Bowling Club in the preliminary finals at 8:40am.
Cowra Services Club go through to the grand final.
Cowra Gas Services and Cowra Carpet Court faced each other in the under 14's semi final game one, both teams playing some of their best games. Cowra Carpet Court put 2 goals in the net compared to Cowra Gas' 1, giving them the win and putting them through to the grand final.
Next for the 14's was Telescope Tyres and Cowra Toyota, with another nail biter of a game. Every player on the field gave it their all but Toyota had a little bit extra and were able to score their 3rd goal of the game late in the second half giving them a 3-2 lead until full time.
Cowra Gas Service and Cowra Toyota will play it out in the preliminary final at 9:50am this Saturday.
Our Opens division only have 3 teams, with no need for a semi final round they played a couple of muck around games. Midwest Solar played 2 games, the first against Canowindra Services Club resulting in a 1-0 score.
Next they versed Mr Embroidery for an always entertaining game. Midwest were lucky enough to win their second game with 3 goals to 2.
Midwest Solar will play Canowindra Services Club this Saturday at 8:30am to see who will progress to the grand final against Mr Embroidery.
5's and 6's will be having a mini world cup morning from 9am-10am with their presentation to follow immediately after.
7's and 8's are also having a mini world cup in round robin style from 9am-10:30am with presentation at 10:40am. Presentation for 10's through to opens will start at 11am.
