Cowra Guardiansport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cowra Blues are at their strongest all season

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
September 1 2023 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Blues player Justin Kelly will come in for plenty of attention from his former team mates.in this weekend's grand final.
Senior Blues player Justin Kelly will come in for plenty of attention from his former team mates.in this weekend's grand final.

With a premiership title on the line the Cowra Blues have had their best turnout at training for the season during the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.