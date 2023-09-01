Cowra Blues are at their strongest all season

With a premiership title on the line the Cowra Blues have had their best turnout at training for the season during the past week.
The increased turnout coincided with Blues fielding one of their strongest benches of the season for week one of the semi final series when they took on Parkes Panthers a week ago at Geoff Day Oval.
"The requirement of a couple of people having to sit out has certainly put the pressure on everyone to turn up and make sure while they're at training they're putting their best foot forward and showing they deserve a spot," senior Blues player Jack Stott said.
"Preparations have been excellent, we're looking quite strong again.
"One of our guys who has been injured the past couple of weeks, Caleb Worth, will be back which has added a bit of pressure," Stott said.
And pressure is something the Blues seem to thrive under, especially when they play Parkes.
There is plenty of feeling between the two sides with Cowra fielding two former Panthers in their line-up.
"Justin Kelly was with Parkes last season, there is quite an intense relationship between him and the Parkes fellas," Stott said.
"They like to give him a bit of stick and he loves to give it back.
"And the same with Clark Melbourne, he's also an ex Parkes player in exactly the same position. There's certainly a bit of white line fever between him and the Parkes boys."
But Stott doesn't think niggle will come into the final result.
"Honestly, if we play the way we played last time in the first round of the finals we're in with a very good shot," he said.
"A couple of us went to the game between Parkes and Orange and while there were some strong periods of time in the game when both were worrying to watch there were portions of the game of poor football.
"Parkes were definitely the better team and we're quite excited to be coming up against them. Hopefully we get out on top," Stott said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.